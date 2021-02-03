Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.20 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

