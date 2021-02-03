Beetle Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $364,415.79 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $364,415.79 and approximately $103,283.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,103,845 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

