Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th.
DRQ opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.