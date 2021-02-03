Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

DRQ opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 427.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 331.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

