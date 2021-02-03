Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $291-291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289 million.

Shares of LGND opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -178.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

