New Residential Investment (NRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

