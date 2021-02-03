Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

