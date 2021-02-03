Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $335.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

