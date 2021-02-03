Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

