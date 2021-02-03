LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

