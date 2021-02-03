Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.67-2.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

