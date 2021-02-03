Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Issued By Truist Securiti

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

CFB stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

