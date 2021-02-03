Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $292.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $297.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

