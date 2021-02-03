Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,728 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

