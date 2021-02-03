Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

