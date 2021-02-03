FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 22nd

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $38.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

