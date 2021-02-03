Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.84.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $518.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.