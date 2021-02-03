Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novavax were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novavax by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $264.41 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

