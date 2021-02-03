Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

KHC stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

