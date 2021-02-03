Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 649.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.