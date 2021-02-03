Creative Planning Acquires 2,747 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $51,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE SO opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

