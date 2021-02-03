Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $387.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.