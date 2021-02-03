Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $68.31

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

TJX opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

