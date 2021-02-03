Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

