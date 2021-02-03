FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 103,938 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

