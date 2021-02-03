Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,492 shares of company stock worth $29,498,372 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

