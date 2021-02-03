FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increased by DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

