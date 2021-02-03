Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,342 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

