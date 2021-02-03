Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $78.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $78,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,389,000.

EZU opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

