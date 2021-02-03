Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GIF opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Gulf Investment Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.30.

Get Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.