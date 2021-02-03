GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) stock opened at GBX 108.05 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a current ratio of 434.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.62. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £950.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.