Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

BRO opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

