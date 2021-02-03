Columbus McKinnon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.