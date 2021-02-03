iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $248.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

