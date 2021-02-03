Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reduced by B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 763,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 387,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

