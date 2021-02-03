Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

