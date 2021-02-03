Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $148.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

