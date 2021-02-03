SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSRM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

