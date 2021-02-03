B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

