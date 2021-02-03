Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

