Creative Planning Sells 1,952 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

