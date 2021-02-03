Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.