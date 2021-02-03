Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.61. Chase has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $30,022.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,239.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $805,060. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chase by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chase during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 526.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

