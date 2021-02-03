The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The China Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CHN opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The China Fund has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

