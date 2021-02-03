ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

CTR opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

