Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

