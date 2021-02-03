Creative Planning Buys 9,082 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.