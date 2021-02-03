Creative Planning Buys 340,489 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 502.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.