Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 62 to GBX 74. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netcall plc (NET.L) traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 229052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.71. The firm has a market cap of £85.94 million and a P/E ratio of 193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

