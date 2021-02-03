Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,284 shares of company stock worth $58,942,722 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $391.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.63 and its 200 day moving average is $390.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

