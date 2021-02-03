174 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

